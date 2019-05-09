It took the intervention of police officers from Kerugoya police post in Kenya to restore order at the country’s Kirinyaga County Funeral Parlour as four different women engage in a fierce fight over the corpse of a deceased Taxi driver, with each of them claiming to be his legitimate wife.

Reports say the aggressive women identified as Janet Wambui, Lydia Wanjiru, Susan Wakuthii, and a fourth one, a female resident from Kimbimbi village, turned up at Kirinyaga County Funeral Parlour on Wednesday, May 8 to collect the body of Peter Mwangi who died in an accident on Sunday, April 28.

In the presence of family and friends of the deceased, all the four women began rioting to claim legitimacy over him, all in a bid to take a share of his wealth left behind. In fact, they all claimed to have sons with the deceased taxi driver.

As the scene got more chaotic after all efforts by the bereaved family and friends to calm the hostile women proved futile, police were called in to bring the situation under control.

Peace only returned to the mortuary premises after authorities promised the women that the death certificate of the 32-year-old deceased would be given to his next of kin and uncle, Kanyekiini MCA, Harrison Ngiria in whose house the body was agreed to be buried.

They were also reportedly promised that they will all benefit from the wealth left behind by their acclaimed husband.