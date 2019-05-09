Just like the police, especially those in Ghana, health workers are often criticized for not living up to the standards of the health profession. Some people who have encountered ineptitude and inertia by some nurses and doctors, which mostly lead to lost of lives would hardly have anything good to say about health workers.

The latest to cast a slur on the image of nurses in particular is no less a personality than the Chief of Wiamoase in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Boakye Yiadom.

Reports say the chief was addressing a gathering of more than six hundred members of the Young People’s Guild (YPG) of the Presbyterian Church, when he described nurses as the “most wicked professionals on earth”

READ ALSO: Female church member "kisses" Obinin in bed as he claims to be giving her a husband (video)

Nana Boakye Yiadom narrated his ordeal at the hands of some unprofessional nurses when his pregnant wife was taken to the hospital for delivery.

According to him, the nurses on duty at the hospital told his wife that there was no bed to accommodate her.

“I want to put you to a small test to ascertain the most wicked professionals in Ghana”, he told the congregation; “which people told Mary there was no bed when she was in labour,” the chief quizzed.

Nana Boakye Yiadom lamented went on to lament: “My wife was once in labour and when I took her to the hospital, and the nurses said there was no bed; I became very sad, but was not surprised because they even did same to Jesus Christ.”

The unhappy chief then asked the gathering: “so who are the most wicked professionals on earth” to which they unanimously replied, “nurse”.

Well, some of these concerns are legitimate, but would it not be unfair to generalize that all nurses are unprofessional? What do you think?