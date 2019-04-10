Prince Kwabena who pleaded not guilty to the charge was granted a GH¢5,000 bail with two sureties, to reappear on May 6, according to myjoyonline.com.

He has been accused of luring a 17-year-old girl into a kiosk and fondling her breasts after undressing her, ostensibly to have sex with her.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, the minor’s father who lives at Kasoa with her, is a trader at Mallam Atta market in Accra.

The prosecutor added that the victim visited her father at the market on March 29, and at about 7 p.m. on that fateful day, she sought permission from her father to buy food, but did not returned in time.

Upon interrogation by her father, she narrated to him how Kwabena lured her into a kiosk, undressed her and then fondled her breast, apparently in a bid to have sex with her. His effort was thwarted by the owner of the kiosk who entered it incognito, compelling the accused to liberate the victim.

The victim’s angry father reportedly lodged a complaint with the police, and the Nima Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) took over the matter, leading to the arrest of the accused person.

