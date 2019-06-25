Dying young millionaire expresses regret for making money instead of serving God and poor people (video)

According to Dr. Richard Teo Keng Siang who died in 2012 after suffering lung cancer money is not a source of happiness as many people think, adding that it could even become the root of evil.

"I am a typical product of today’s society. Since I was young, I have always been under the influence and impression that being happy is equal to being successful. And to be successful is to be wealthy. So, I led my life according to this motto," the physician is quoted as saying.

It is reported that Dr. Richard Teo Keng transitioned from a career in ophthalmology to aesthetics, and made a lot of wealth as a result.

READ ALSO: 14-year-old boy pitifully forced to marry 15-year-old girl because he impregnated her (video)

He was so rich prior to his death that he reportedly had about four sport cars including a Honda S2000, Nissan GTR, Subaru WRX and Ferrari 430 among other luxuries. However, the millionaire said he misused his life.

“You know the irony is people do not make heroes out of average General Practitioners or family physicians. They make heroes out of people who are rich and famous,” Dr. Richard told a class of students before he finally died.

“See, the irony is all these things I have, the success, the trophies, my cars, my house and all. I thought all that brought me happiness. But having all these thoughts of my possessions, they brought me no joy.

“When I faced death, when I had to, I stripped myself of everything and I focused only on what is essential. The irony is that a lot of times, it is only when we learn how to die that we learn how to live.”

Although he died about seven years ago, a video of him advising others to not live their lives for money alone, but for God and poor people has resurfaced and gone viral online.

Watch the video below: