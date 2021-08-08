Evangelical Methodist Church rejects #FixTheCountry pastor’s “loose” tithe & offering comment

He explained in an interview that later went viral in the media space that the situation compelled him to join the mammoth demonstration that sought to put pressure on the government to #FixTheCountry.

“This demonstration is a peaceful demonstration. We are not going to destroy any state property. We are not against NDC or NPP, but we are against the bad leadership of this nation. These days our church members cannot give offerings or pay their tithes because all our members are broke. There are no jobs in this nation that is why I have joined this demonstration,” Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei said.

His comments however did not go down well with the Evangelical Methodist Church International which described them as “loose”.

Among other things, the church said in a statement that the senior pastor’s utterances “do not represent the position of the Evangelical Methodist Church.”