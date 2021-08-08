“Police preliminary investigations and reports indicate that the police officer booked and lodged at the hotel at midday on Saturday, August 7.

“Later in the evening at about 7:00 pm, the manager of the hotel checked on the deceased only to find her lying dead in a prone position on the floor.

“The police proceeded to the scene and identified her as Lieutenant Corporal Sarah Adjei of the Nkawkaw Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

“She was in a multi-colored straight dress over black underwear and black slippers.

“Bloodstains were found in her nostrils with swollen right cheek when the body was inspected,” 3news.com report said.

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare Pulse Ghana

The deceased officer left a note which was found in her bag complaining about money for her rent which she requested from one Timothy Dampare.

The note reads: “Dear Mr. Timothy Dampare, I told you that I owed people money and you decided to help me, and you have been with me in my house for one week now and you have refused to help me, so if anything happens you have caused it Mr. Timothy Dampare. Thank you 0249134983.”

Note: The Timothy Dampare referred to in the letter above is different from the acting Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare.