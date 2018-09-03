Pulse.com.gh logo
Female MP declares one-month sex ban in Kenyan homes


Rose Museo’s call follows a rise in defilement cases in Kenya, and according to her the one month ban is meant to create awareness against the canker.

Female member of Kenya’s Parliament for Makueni constituency, Rose Museo has triggered controversy in the East African country after she called on women to deny their husbands sex for a whole one year to protest the surge in defilement in the country.

Rose Museo’s call follows a rise in defilement cases in Kenya, and according to her the one month ban is meant to create awareness against the canker.

However, men are revolting against the move as their wives have started starving them already.

They say the ban is likely to push them to get their sexual satisfaction outside the marriage, saying they are being punished unfairly.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the men said at a public baraza at Kikunduku village in Kibwezi that: "In full respect the one-month sex boycott announced by our leader, we can't persevere and this can bring diseases in families since we will be forced to move to big towns to quench our thirst or move to nearby county like Machakos.

READ MORE: People of Indian village play with live scorpions without suffering any sting

“We want mama Makueni to apologise to us men for implicating all men as sex pests.”

 One man for instance is quoted as saying: "I came back from the city where I work, I found the sex boycott taking effect in my house. What am I supposed to do? I am here to be advised by the council of elders.”

Meanwhile, some women are reported to have given their support to the sex boycott, saying: "This boycott shows that women have come in solidarity to protect their own and action needs be taken by relevant authorities.”

