People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting


Video People of Indian village play with live scorpions without suffering any sting

Every year, on Naga Panchami, when most of India worships the snake god, the people of Kandakoor, about 20 kilometers from Yadgir, in the state of Karnataka, worship their Scorpion Goddess, Kondammai.

India has gained global fame for being a spiritual country, but there is more about it that is unknown than what is known. Indians are known for perfuming miracles and magic.

It has been discovered that people of a village in India called Kandakoor, located about 20 kilometers from Yadgir, in the state of Karnataka play with live scorpions without suffering any stings.

Odditycentral.com report says every year, on Naga Panchami, when most of India worships the snake god, the people of Kandakoor, about 20 kilometers from Yadgir, in the state of Karnataka, worship their Scorpion Goddess, Kondammai.

During that period, the news portal says men and women, children and the elderly, all queue to go up a nearby hill called Chellina Betta (Scorpion Hill) and reach an idol of Kondammai, to which they offer sarees, coconuts and oil, and pray for good health and prosperity. After this ritual is completed, everyone starts looking for scorpions to play with.

 

It is reported that the Chellina Betta (Scorpion Hill) is full of scorpions and indigenes don’t have to struggle to find them to play with.

Some other reports claim the deadly creatures are seen in huge numbers only when it is time to worship the Scorpion Goddess, Kondammai, and the practice has neither resulted in any fatalities nor stings, a claim some people have doubted.

 

The scorpion worshipping festival is reported to have attracted many people over the years and the level of interest in it keeps growing every year.

The scary practice is becoming so widespread in India that, apart from the people of Kandakoor, there is also a local scorpion temple which also has thousands of devotees from neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to Odditycentral.com

