“It was Allah who destined our arrested” – Armed robbers brag

news

Some three suspected armed robbers arrested by Niger State Police Command said the police should be thankful to God because if he had not destined that they be arrested, they would have escaped successfully as usual.

The suspects, Hussaini, Usman Diko and Usman Umar were apprehended at Gufanti Fulani Camp in New Bussa Local Government Area of the state after the police overpowered them in exchange of fire.

They were reportedly robbing residents of Wawa, New Bussa when luck eluded them and they ended up in the grips of the police.

Gang leader, Hussaini is reported to have told the Punch in an interview that his men faced off with the police.

READ MORE: Woman gives birth on wedding day before exchange of vows

He said: “We opened fire to scare them to enable us to take to our heels but unfortunately they wounded one of us during the exchange of gunfire and consequently arrested us.

“Allah has destined that they will catch us, so there is nothing anybody can do about it. We have accepted our fate, so let the law take its course.”

Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Police Command, Muhammad Abubakar reportedly said the suspects have admitted to the crime and would be processed for court to face the law.