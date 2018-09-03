Pulse.com.gh logo
Woman gives birth on wedding day before exchange of vows


Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Udeolisa of Awo Idemili were expecting a child mid-September, but had a bouncing baby boy on August 25 when they were only expected to tie the knot.

It was an atmosphere of both shock and excitement when a woman who was supposed to be wedded at St Gerald’s Catholic Church, Oba in Nigeria’s Anambra state unexpectedly gave birth before proceeding to the venue to exchange the vows with her groom.

Orientdailynews reported that Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Udeolisa of Awo Idemili were expecting a child mid-Sep­tember, but had a bouncing baby boy on August 25 when they were only expected to tie the knot.

The then groom, according to reports had to quickly rush to the officiat­ing priest Rev. Father Dennis Ekene Chukwudindu to inform him about the turn of events, and pleaded for some more time to put themselves together for the wedding ceremony that same day.

After the event, the bride, Chinaza Udeolisa is quoted as having told news men that: “I was surprised when I started feeling dizzy and sign of labour three days to our wedding but I dismissed it as part of the pre-wedding planning stress because the doctors gave me up to September middle to expect the baby.

Woman gives birth on wedding day before exchange of vows play

 

“I was still dismissing the signs up till the morning of our wedding, but as the makeup artiste was still fixing my nails, it reached the stage that I could no longer bear the pains.”

She added that: “It’s God that made everything possible because it is not easy that I arrived the hospital and, without wasting time, delivered safely.”

Some couples tie the knot and struggle for years to give birth, but this couple is fortunate to have had theirs on the very day of wedding.

