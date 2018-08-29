The marriage is said to be scheduled for tomorrow, and photos of the beautiful lady and her all-male bridesmen looking excited ahead of the D-day has been circulating online and getting reactions.
The marriage is said to be scheduled for tomorrow, and photos of the beautiful lady and her all-male bridesmen looking excited ahead of the D-day has been circulating online and getting reactions.
The photos show the bride wearing a white bathroom robe, while the bridesmen are all in blue bathroom robes.
READ MORE: Side chick dressed in wedding gown disrupts marriage ceremony