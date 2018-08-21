Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Asylum Down

The suspected armed robbers allegedly attacked the vendor and in the process of struggling to take his money.
The incident occurred on Monday around 8pm near Iran City.
According to reports, the suspected armed robbers allegedly attacked the vendor and in the process of struggling to take his money.
The mobile money vendor was shot in the chest.
READ MORE: Lives of nurses at Manya Krobo threatened by armed robbers
The deceased known as Promise Atsu Dayi left behind a three months old baby and a wife.
Police have commenced investigations into the incident.
They, however, attributed the development to the lack of street lights in the community.