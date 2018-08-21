Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Asylum Down

news

Suspected armed robbers allegedly shot to death a mobile money vendor at Asylum Down in the Accra.

The incident occurred on Monday around 8pm near Iran City.

According to reports, the suspected armed robbers allegedly attacked the vendor and in the process of struggling to take his money.

The mobile money vendor was shot in the chest.

The deceased known as Promise Atsu Dayi left behind a three months old baby and a wife.

Police have commenced investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, residents who are saddened by the incident have bemoaned the spate of armed robbery cases in the area.

They, however, attributed the development to the lack of street lights in the community.