Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal

Principal of Hector Elementary School at Arkansas in the United States got bitten by a snake that had invaded the school’s grade two classroom, as she tried to show off her wildlife experience.

Kara Rohr made her way into the grade two classroom where the class teacher, Lisa Graves had called for help to drive out a snake that she had found coiled under a curtain on the classroom floor.

According to UPI.com, when the former Arkansas State Parks employee arrived, she decided to handle the snake by herself.

The brave principal then grabbed the snake as if she was a professional snake catcher, but unfortunately, the snake bit her on the thumb.

Kara Rohr eventually sought help from maintenance workers who reportedly managed to drive out the snake from the school’s premises.

Meanwhile, she said she was not troubled by the snake bite because it is not venomous.