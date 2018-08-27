Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal


Unfortunate Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal

Kara Rohr made her way into the grade two classroom where the class teacher, Lisa Graves called for help to drive out a snake that she had found coiled under a curtain on the classroom floor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Snake invades Hector Elementary school's classroom, bites bragging principal play

Principal of Hector Elementary School at Arkansas in the United States got bitten by a snake that had invaded the school’s grade two classroom, as she tried to show off her wildlife experience.

Kara Rohr made her way into the grade two classroom where the class teacher, Lisa Graves had called for help to drive out a snake that she had found coiled under a curtain on the classroom floor.

According to UPI.com, when the former Arkansas State Parks employee arrived, she decided to handle the snake by herself.

The brave principal then grabbed the snake as if she was a professional snake catcher, but unfortunately, the snake bit her on the thumb.

READ MORE: 5 things you can’t do in the presence of elderly people and go scot-free

Kara Rohr eventually sought help from maintenance workers who reportedly managed to drive out the snake from the school’s premises.

Meanwhile, she said she was not troubled by the snake bite because it is not venomous.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Orgasm: "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha
Dream phone: Crazy mother sells her 6-week-old baby to buy her 'dream phone' Dream phone Crazy mother sells her 6-week-old baby to buy her 'dream phone'
Mayai 'pasua': Man pushes 15 boiled eggs up rectum and tears intestines Mayai 'pasua' Man pushes 15 boiled eggs up rectum and tears intestines
In Western Region: 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money
Photos: Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover
Ashanti Region: Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Addiction: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Pulse Filla: Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven Pulse Filla Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven



Top Articles

1 Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madinabullet
2 Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools...bullet
3 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
4 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates church...bullet
5 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries...bullet
6 Satan's Tricks 9 helpful Bible verses to turn to when the...bullet
7 “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Manbullet
8 Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess;...bullet
9 Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to...bullet
10 In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises...bullet

Related Articles

In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money
Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover
Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madina
Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her
Culture 5 things you can’t do in the presence of elderly people and go scot-free
Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept with
Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools at the same time
Video Is this man under the influence of Tramadol or just alcohol?
Do Or Die! Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy
Be Warned!!! “Praying while naked is like trying to seduce God to answer you, it’s witchcraft” – Pastor

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in garage...bullet
3 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices, exposes...bullet
4 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet
5 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
6 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
7 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard...bullet
8 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
9 Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community...bullet
10 Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing...bullet

Filla

People Of Culture An annual event to celebrate African culture through dance, music, lifestyle, and art
Lake Victoria Man survives crocodile attack in 2016, killed by hippo in 2018
Nigeria is one of the worst places in the world to raise children
Pulse List 10 countries you should avoid raising kids or starting a family
This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex
Strange But True This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex