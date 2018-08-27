Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal

Kara Rohr made her way into the grade two classroom where the class teacher, Lisa Graves called for help to drive out a snake that she had found coiled under a curtain on the classroom floor.
According to UPI.com, when the former Arkansas State Parks employee arrived, she decided to handle the snake by herself.
The brave principal then grabbed the snake as if she was a professional snake catcher, but unfortunately, the snake bit her on the thumb.
Kara Rohr eventually sought help from maintenance workers who reportedly managed to drive out the snake from the school’s premises.