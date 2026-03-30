Germany vs Ghana: Black stars lose 4th straight match ahead of 2026 World Cup

Germany edged the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in a fiercely contested pre-World Cup friendly at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

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Germany delivered a dominant first-half performance, controlling possession and dictating the tempo from the opening whistle, but had to wait until late in the half to make their superiority count against Ghana.

The Black Stars showed early resilience, staying compact and disciplined at the back despite sustained pressure. Germany threatened through intricate link-up play, with Florian Wirtz and Serge Gnabry combining effectively in attacking areas, while Joshua Kimmich orchestrated play from deeper positions.

One flowing move nearly produced a stunning opener, but Wirtz’s composed finish was ruled out for offside after Nick Woltemade was adjudged to have strayed marginally beyond his marker.

Ghana gradually found moments of relief, registering their first attempt in the 19th minute through Sibo, whose awkward volley failed to trouble the goalkeeper. Earlier, a misplaced pass from Angelo Stiller had offered a brief opening, with Oppong drawing a foul during a promising forward run. However, these flashes did little to shift the overall momentum, as Germany continued to probe.

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A chaotic moment in the 31st minute nearly handed Germany the lead when Kimmich’s dangerous free-kick caused confusion in the Ghana box. Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare misjudged his punch, leaving the ball loose in the six-yard area, but a series of missed attempts and a deflected effort from Jonathan Tah ensured Ghana survived the scare.

Just as it seemed the first half would end goalless, controversy struck in the 44th minute. A Wirtz effort from close range struck Jonas Adjetey, and after a lengthy delay, the referee was called to review the incident. Upon consulting the pitchside monitor, he ruled that the defender’s arm was in an unnatural position, awarding Germany a penalty.

Kai Havertz stepped up with composure, executing a stuttering run-up before calmly slotting the ball into the bottom right corner, sending Asare the wrong way to give Germany a 1-0 lead. It was a cruel blow for Ghana, who had worked tirelessly to keep their opponents at bay for much of the half.

After the restart, Ghana looked more purposeful and showed greater attacking intent, but Germany’s earlier dominance continued to pose problems. The hosts came close to doubling their lead in the 53rd minute when Woltemade connected with a cross inside the six-yard box, only to see his header crash against the crossbar.

Moments earlier, Prince Adu had a sight of goal for Ghana, but his effort from the middle of the box was superbly blocked by a defender. Germany responded immediately, with Pascal Groß unleashing a powerful mid-range volley that was brilliantly saved, keeping Ghana in the contest.

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Germany continued to press, with Leon Goretzka driving forward and testing the Ghanaian defence, but the Black Stars held firm.

Ghana’s persistence paid off in the 77th minute when Issahaku Fatawu produced a moment of brilliance. The winger showed excellent technique to strike a first-time effort from just outside the box into the bottom right corner, restoring parity for the Black Stars.

The equaliser sparked Germany back into life, as they ramped up the pressure in search of a winner. Despite a resolute defensive display marshalled by Alexander Djiku and the commanding presence of Asare in goal, Ghana began to come under sustained pressure.

Germany nearly regained the lead in the 86th minute when Lennart Karl found himself unmarked on the edge of the box, but his effort sailed narrowly wide of the left post.

The decisive moment arrived in the 88th minute when Deniz Undav latched onto a perfectly weighted pass inside the box. One-on-one with the goalkeeper, he showed composure to fire a powerful shot into the top left corner, sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory for Germany.

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