According to reports by Nigerian news portals, the lady identified as Corporal Olajide Omolola was dismissed for contravening the Police act against single women getting pregnant.

Her dismissal letter with the reference number CJ:4161/EKS/IY/Vol.2/236, DTO:181330/01/2021 read: “Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulation against women police getting pregnant before marriage W/PC (woman corporal) Olajide Omolola passed out of Police Training School on 24/04/2020 attached to yours contravened above provisions.

She stands dismissed from the Force. Dekit her. Retrieve police documents in her possession with immediate effect. O/C CFO Ekiti only. You are to relay the signal to IPPIS Abuja for the stoppage of her salary with immediate effect.

DECOMPOLS (deputy commissioners of police)/ACPOLS (assistant commissioners of police)/HODs/DPOs Ekiti State only. You are to lecture women police. Treat as very urgent.”

In other news, a pastor who appears to be fed up with replacing church equipment has warned his church members that anyone who falls under the anointing of God and breaks any property of the church will pay for the damage.

According to the Nigerian pastor, his congregants are in the habit of causing damage to expensive properties of the church whenever they are touched by the anointing of God, and he cannot continue to bear the cost of their ‘spiritual misbehaviour’.

He added that some of the church members are too sensitive and take delight in falling under the anointing at the little provocation.

He cited the camera being used to record him which he said costs 1 million naira, and warned the media department to ensure none of the equipment is damaged.

A video of the man of God issuing the strong warning to his congregation has been posted to social media and it has since been in circulation.