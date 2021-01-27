According to him, the late revolutionary leader who subsequently adopted a civilian rule which Ghana continues to enjoy to date, exhibited unparalleled charisma and fearlessness right from his youthful days in the military when he launched his first failed coup de tat on May 15, 1979.

Mr. Akuffo-Addo, in reading his tribute at the Independence Square in Accra, admitted that his relationship with the late former President was not the best for many years but they both became close friends later before his demise on November 12 last year.

He referred to the longest-serving President of Ghana as one who became his confidant and a repository of good counsel to him on crucial national issues.

Jerry John Rawlings who happened to be the founder of the National Democratic Congress died at the Korlle-bu Teaching Hospital last year following a short illness.

A 4-day funeral service has been organised for him by the state, starting from January 24 to 27 to allow for leaders of the country at various levels and the general citizenry to pay their last respect to their late legend before his interment.

He will be laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in Accra today.

He was survived by Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and four children.