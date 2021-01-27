On Wednesday, Kufuor joined a host of other dignitaries to pay tribute to the late former President, as part of a three-day state funeral in his honour.

Rawlings’ body has been lying in state since Sunday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

READ ALSO: Rawlings goes home today

Ghanaians react as Kufuor pays his last respect to Rawlings

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder will be laid to rest today, Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Kufour spent a few minutes beside the body of Rawlings, with photos of the moment flooding social media.

The scene has led to various reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom prayed for long life for the ex-President.

Ghanaians react as Kufuor pays his last respect to Rawlings

“In fact, old age is really a blessing!!! May God gives me loooong life,” a Facebook user wrote.

Another said: “This world, we are like travellers. This is not where we have come to stay. Gentle jack may God give you strength.”

A third person wrote: “Life .......... hmmm. Let's show love to each other as we breathe and do good cos you don't know what tomorrow brings. Rest on JJ.”

One other guy stated: “How I wished Papa J would have seen Kufuor around.”