The interment of the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will come off after a 3-day state funeral which commenced on Sunday evening.

A funeral rite will be performed at the State House in Accra and it is expected to attract leaders from the West African sub-region as well as members of the diplomatic corp.

The Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had disclosed that Liberian President George Weah will be in attendance.

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio will also join Ghanaians to mourn its longest serving leader.

Jerry John Rawlings to be buried on January 27

Mamadou Tangara, The Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel as well as delegations from the ECOWAS Commission, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria are also expected at the state funeral.

Flt. Lt. Rawlings has been lying in state at the Accra International Conference since Monday. He died of a short illness in Accra on November 12.