Female preacher provokes reactions after saying women who apply perfume will miss heaven (video)

She premised her warning on the book of Isaiah 3:24 in the Bible.

“Those of you putting perfume, Jesus says you should stop putting perfume on your body. On the last day, in Isaiah 3:24, he said instead of sweet smell…, you will be smelling like a gutter,” the preacher said in the video.

Her message from Isaiah 3:24 can be better understood if read in conjunction with verse 16 where the Bible talks about women applying or wearing all sorts of attention-grabbing ornaments and flirting around.

Isaiah 3:16 reads: “The LORD says, “The women of Zion are haughty, walking along with outstretched necks, flirting with their eyes, strutting along with swaying hips, with ornaments jingling on their ankles.”

The verse 24 that the preacher referred to also reads: “Instead of smelling of sweet perfume, she will stink. She will wear a rope for a sash, and her elegant hair will fall out. She will wear rough burlap instead of rich robes. Shame will replace her beauty.”