Finger to get beer from breast


New Beer Machine Finger to get beer from breast

The new beer tap spotted in a viral video is in the form of a female mannequin dressed like a slut. The most surprising thing about it is its operation.

Finger to get beer play

Beer tap

These white people never seem to stop amazing us. Day in and out, they keep unveiling interesting and sometimes jarring inventions like this one.

The new beer tap spotted in a viral video is in the form of a female mannequin dressed like a slut. The most surprising thing about it is its operation. Although simple, it would surely make a nun blush.

To operate, place your hand under and up the skirt of the doll to press a button. Position your cup directly beneath the nipple to fill up with beer. Remove your hand to stop the flow when your cup is full. Enjoy your beer.

Would you get your beer here?

