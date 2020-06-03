‘Former’ rapist narrates hilarious experience that made him stop raping women

The Nigerian man identified as Ogimex Aka Obonblingz was reacting to the tragic death of Uwa Vera Omozuwa who was allegedly raped by her assassins in a church where she reportedly went to study before being murdered.

The incident happened at Redeemed Christian Church of God on Wednesday, May 27, and her killers are yet-to-be-identified.

While advising his fellow men to desist from forcibly having sex with women against their will, Ogimex recounted how two of his rape attempts hilariously backfired.

READ ALSO: People refuse to believe one of these men is the other’s 52-year-old father (more photos)

According to him, he underestimated the woman but she blew his mind with her formidable strength and overcame him.

Read more of his narration below: