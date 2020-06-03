Among the measures announced by the government for religious organisations to follow to avoid a possible spread of the deadly COVID-19 among their congregants is the placing of offering bowls at the entrance and exit points of the church or mosque, so that congregants can place their offerings and tithes in them without coming into contact with each other.

However, the Second Vice Chairman for the National Association of Charismatic Churches Victor Osei said placing an offering bowl outside the church auditorium is an abomination to God.

He told Luv FM on Tuesday that the new directive imposed by the government is against the biblical principles and therefore cannot be adhered to.

“This business about the offering bowl being outside [is wrong]. There is nowhere in scripture that states that the offering bowl should be outside. It is an abomination to God,” Myjoyonline.com quoted him as having said.

“’ Bring ye all the tithes and offerings into the storehouse of the Lord’,” Victor Osei cited the scripture to back his argument.

Following the lifting of restrictions on religious activities, Minister for Religion and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi directed that offering bowls should be at the entrance and exit points of churches as they re-open for members to give offering and tithes.

But Rev Osei, therefore, was unequivocal in saying that he will not abide by the instruction since it will make him sin against his creator.

“Personally, I am not committing such an abomination to God by putting my offering bowl outside the church. Then they will have to arrest me,” he stated.

The senior man of God called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to take a second look at the instruction in his 10th televised address to churches and mosques that only a maximum of 100 worshipers should congregate and for only one hour.

According to him, the cut off point for bigger churches should be increased because they have the infrastructure and more space to accommodate more than 100 congregants per service.

“We have the capacity to bring 400 to 500 people in at a time, and send them out very carefully. Even with the one or two-meter interval, some of our churches can take directives in and out,” he said.