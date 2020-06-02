According to her, the government’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus could be hindered if prostitutes are allowed to continue their trade during this period because they come into a lot of people who patronize their services daily.

The queen mother made the appeal when the National Caterers Association, under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender & Social Protection, in collaboration with the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (AshMA) held a sensitisation programme for traders at the Ashaiman Central Market.

“The government must ensure the closure of prostitute dens in the country. A lot of men are seen patronising prostitutes at the dens and this is very dangerous and can impede the government’s efforts against the spread of coronavirus.

READ ALSO: A huge crowd of White people kneels down before Blacks to seek forgiveness for racism (video)

“I think we need to suspend dating, fornication until we are able to defeat the coronavirus in the country. Most people have multiple partners and they visit each other frequently and this could easily spread the disease since you might not know who is a carrier of the virus,” Mrs Ayabah said.