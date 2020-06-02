The 59-year-old man died sadly on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes causing a cessation of blood flow to his brain.

Another video emerged subsequently which showed three police officers kneeling on the deceased earlier.

Now, a new viral video circulating online shows some White Americans kneeling down and apologising to a group of black men and women for years of racism against the black community.

According to L.I.B, Houstonians gathered yesterday, May 31, at Cuney Homes in the Third Ward to pray for the family of George Floyd following his murder by a white cop.

During the prayer, the White people in attendance knelt down and asked for forgiveness for years of racism.

The Black community accepted the apology and joined them in prayer.

Watch the awe-inspiring video below: