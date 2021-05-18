Four armed robbers who raped 4-month pregnant woman jailed 72 years

The Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by His Honor Ebenezer Osei Darko convicted and sentenced the criminal.
Four armed robbers have been jailed to a total of seventy-two years in prison for robbing and raping a four-month pregnant woman at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District in the Central Region.
The Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by His Honor Ebenezer Osei Darko convicted and sentenced the criminal.
Reports say the robbers, Solomon Quaye alias Cee, 26, Edwin Paa Kwesi, 28, Benjamin Mensah 22, Paul Sekyi, 24, all from Greater Accra Region were sentenced on Monday, May 17.
Awutu Bereku Station officer of the Ghana Police Service Chief Inspector Stephen Tamaklo told Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan that the armed robbers came all the way from Agbogbloshie in the Greater Accra Region to commit the crime.
He added that they robbed three houses at a go, and raped a four-month pregnant woman during their operation.
