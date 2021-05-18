Myjoyonline.com reported the Prosecuting Officer, Sergeant Samuel Owusuas saying that the victim lives with her Aunty, Akua Agyeman who happens to be the complainant.

The prosecutor told the court that about three weeks ago, the convict hired by the complainant to execute a job, induced the victim with money and lured her into his room where he defiled her.

After defiling the girl, and fearing his criminal act might come to light, the accused gave her money and paid her transportation to travel to her biological mother at Juaso without the knowledge of the complainant in whose custody she was placed.

Unfortunately for Akrobeto, the victim confessed that he defiled her in his room, so a complaint was filed against him.

He was arrested and brought from Juaso to face the law as medical doctors at the Asamankese Government Hospital confirmed the little girl had been sexually abused.