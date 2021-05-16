RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Driver carrying dead body dies in an accident at Botokrom

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The remains of a driver and the dead body he was carrying have been deposited at the St Anthony Hospital at Drobo after he died in an accident at Botokrom near Berekum in the Bono Region.

According to Graphic.com.gh, the driver of a hearse Benz bus with registration number BA 242 -18 died on the spot when the car was involved in an accident last Friday.

The news website reported that the deceased, identified as Anthony Kwabena Obeng, 49, was driving the hearse from Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality towards Berekum when the accident occurred.

It further reported the Berekum Municipal Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Enerst Ankamah Addo as having confirmed the incident.

He said his outfit is still investigating to unravel the cause of the tragic accident.

DSP Ankamah Addo disclosed that the hearse somersaulted and landed in a nearby bush, resulting in the death of Obeng.

