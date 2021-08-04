“Church members can’t pay offering & tithes” – Pastor cries at ‘Fix the country’ protest

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

"Church members can't pay offering & tithes" – Senior pastor cries at 'Fix the country' demo (video)

A senior pastor has explained why he defied all odds to join the long-anticipated ‘Fix the country’ protest, saying that the church is also feeling the pinch of Ghana’s bad governance and economic mismanagement.

The man of God identified himself as Apostle Dr. Daniel Adjei, the head pastor of Evangelical Methodist church, Joshua Kwame Ampadu Cathedral at Asylum Down in Accra.

According to him, the country’s economy is in such a bad shape that church members are broke and cannot pay their tithes and offerings which happen to be the major source of income for the churches.

“Nowadays when our church members come to church, they can’t give offering. They can’t pay their tithes because all our members are broke. There are no jobs in this country. That is why I have joined this demonstration,” the pastor lamented as he participated in the demonstration.

Several Ghanaians have hit the streets of Accra from various parts of the country to register their displeasure at what they refer to as bad governance and mismanagement of the country’s economy.

They all gathered at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to partake in the demonstration dubbed ‘Fix the country’.

The protests began online in May following an increase in fuel prices, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as well as a water crisis in some areas.

It gained more traction when call and data charges were increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

The group had earlier tried to embark on a peaceful protest on the streets but were stopped by the Police, who secured an injunction against the move.

However, after several failed attempted to stage the demo, it was finally set for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, which coincides with the Founders’ Day celebration.

