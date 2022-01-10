RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

A couple and mother-in-law, as well as three children, met their untimely death on their way home from a wedding ceremony after the vehicle they were onboard plunged into a river.

The incident occurred on the Kumasi Nkawie Sefwi highways on the evening of Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Ashanti Regional Police MTTD commander Chief Superintendent, Adu-Boahen confirmed the incident to EIB News’ Ashanti Regional correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako.

“Yes, the report on the accident has come to my attention that six people have died in the Nkawie area. Investigations have commenced. I’m yet to receive facts on the accident from my officers on the ground,” the police boss is quoted as having said.

Reports say one of the victims, Eunice Maame Fosua, was a Community Health nurse with Forifori Health Center in Afram Plains South District in the Eastern region but currently on study leave studying post-basic midwifery.

Starrfm.com.gh reported a close friend of the perished family as saying “they attended the wedding of Eunice’s sister-in-law (that is her husband’s sister)”.

The source added: “They were six (6) in the car and all of them couldn’t make it. Eunice, the husband, Eunice’s mother, their child and two other children. They were returning from the wedding and they met their untimely deaths.

“The husband attempted an overtaking and saw another car coming. In an attempt to swerve, they landed in a nearby river and got drowned.”

