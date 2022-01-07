NPP suspends communicator for campaigning for Alan Kyerematen

A statement signed by the Regional Director of Communications, Mohammed Sheriff Ibrahim said Kaleem’s conduct violates the party’s constitution.

“As already noted in Chairman’s statement dated December 30, 2021, the unfortunate situation of peaking before time has the tendency to disrupt H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s governance and the peace within the New Patriotic Party in the region,” the statement said.

The statement warned that Kaleem ceases to represent the NPP as a communicator with immediate effect and the party will not be liable for any activity of his.

Meanwhile, reacting to the suspension, Kaleem said on Joy FM’s Top Story that the accusation levelled against him was false, and accused the regional executives of bias.

According to him, he attended an event organised every Tuesday by ‘Friends of Alan’ to espouse the trade minister’s achievement but he did not engage in any campaign activity.

“It’s an absolute lie. It’s not true. The programme was organised by ‘Friends of Alan’ and I happen to go there every Tuesday and it’s not about campaigning.

“It’s talking about Alan’s Ministry, what he has done, the factories and other things that he has done so it’s an absolute lie,” Alhaji Ibrahim Kaleem said.

Below is the suspension letter: