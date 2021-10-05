Presidential race: Meet the NPP stalwarts lacing their boot to lead the party

There have been lots of talks about who leads the NPP in the next election, familiar names like Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen have all sprung up.

Some names also tipped to run for the NPP flagbearership position when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure ends include the Minister of Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and former Railway Development Minister Joe Ghartey.

It has become obvious that some of the aspirants are only in the race to swell the number of aspirants so that they can also boast of having been candidates.

Alan Kyeremanten

Alan Kyeremanten as the presidential candidate hopeful to lead the NPP in 2024.

Kyerematen who also took part in the race in 2008 and 2012 is lacing his boot to the contest.

His decision to contest was borne out of the mounting pressures from the party's grassroots supporters and at the appropriate time, he will make the announcement.

Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey declares intention to run for President in 2024

The Member of Parliament for the Essikadu Ketan Constituency in the Western region, Joe Ghartey has announced his intention to run for President in 2024.

The legislator has been one of the few names tipped to run for the NPP flagbearership position when Nana Addo's tenure ends.

Ghartey who doubles as the Minister for Railways and Development was part of the NPP presidential nomination race in the run-up to the 2008 election.

He came 3rd in the race behind Nana Addo and Alan Kyerematen respectively.

Joe Ghartey declared his intention to contest the position again before the 2016 general elections.

He filed his nomination papers for the position along with six other aspirants. There was a Special Delegates Congress on August 31, 2014, by the party to trim the number of aspirants down to five, in accordance with the Constitution of the NPP.

He was third but chose not to go for the second round but supported the winning candidate Nana Addo.

He has now announced that he will be in the race for the flagbearership of the NPP and is bent on leading the party into the 2024 election.

Ghartey has been a Deputy Speaker of Parliament as well as a Deputy Attorney General in Ghana.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Grassroots supporters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have started their aggressive campaign in other for him to succeed Nana Addo in 2024.

Earlier, Dr. Bawumia debunked his involvement in the presidential posters flying on social media.

According to him, he has not given his consent to anyone for such a presidential hopeful campaign to commence.

He added that his quest is to help Nana Addo to succeed in his tenure.

However, fans of Dr. Bawumia have stated that they will make him succeed his boss whether he agrees to it or not.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto lacing his boot to contest

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said he is interested in running for President on the ticket of the NPP.

According to him, as a senior member of the party, he is qualified for the position.

He said it will be an honour if delegates of his party select him to run as President in the election of 2024.

"Why shouldn't I be? I am a member of this party and a very senior member, so why shouldn't I? The destiny of this party should be of great concern to me and for all of us as party members. If I was going to say I was not interested in running for President, I would have said so," he added.