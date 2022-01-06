Myjoyonline.com reports the police as having said that the deceased, Francisca Etuteh broke her arm due to the severe beating after she was made to sit on hot water.
Ghanaian couple beat 4-year-old daughter to death for bedwetting
The Enchi District Police have arrested 34-year-old Effah Donaldson and his 27-year-old lover Salome Oteku for beating their 4-year-old daughter to death over bedwetting.
The heartless couple reportedly caned the deceased till she fell unconscious on Tuesday at Yakase in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, the news website reports.
Enchi Police Divisional Commander, ACP Henry Bacho told Joy News’ Augustine Boah that the couple, after assaulting their daughter, rushed her to the Aowin Community clinic but she died while receiving treatment.
The couple has been arrested for questioning while the body of their innocent daughter has been deposited at the Enchi Government Hospital for autopsy.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh