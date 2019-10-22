A young man who for reasons known to him introduced his lover as a sister is now biting his nail after losing her to his friend.

Even Abraham of all people, when he tried it on Abimelech, Genesis 20:1-16 says it was God’s intervention that safeguarded Sarah for him.

The young man identified as Paul had the chance to introduce his lover Patience to his friend but he told Bismark that she was his sister.

Bismark then expressed interest in Patience later and they both started dating.

Now, they both seem to be head over hills in love as Patience said she is fed up with Paul.

READ ALSO: Restaurant serves patrons with drinking water recycled from its toilet

The entire drama played out on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM’s Obra show.

Bismark who has won the heart of Patience completely said: “I wouldn’t have gone in for Patience if Paul told me the truth about their relationship.”

Watch the hilarious video below: