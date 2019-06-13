Prophet Alex Nsiah, founder and leader of True Teaching and Healing Ministry who also owns a branch of his church in Pretoria, South Africa, disclosed that he was hardly able to make ends meet until he decided to dupe his members with fake anointing oil.

He added that he transitioned from riding bicycle to affluence as a result the ungodly act. He bought his cars and houses from swindling his unsuspecting followers who needed help.

Prophet Nsiah however said that he was compelled to stop defrauding his church members after he once had a dream in which God prevented him from going to heaven with colleague pastor, and assigned the fake anointing oil as a basis.

In an interview with zionfelix.com, the prophet said he used to process Borges oil and lie to members that it had a special spiritual healing power.

Watch him make all the revelations in this video below: