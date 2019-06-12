The latest of such incidences is a viral video circulating online in which a giant man is seen being flogged sporadically by a group of men who surrounded him.

According to Gistreel.com, the unnamed man was caught attempting to rape his brother’s wife, a development which triggered the wrath of members of the community.

The video shows him seated on the floor as stick wielding men who surround him lash him severely all-over his body.

He is heard pleading for mercy, but the angry men wouldn’t heed his plea.

Watch the video below: