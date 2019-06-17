On July, 2014, the popular musician, Blackstars general captain Asamoah Gyan, Baffoe Gyan, and some other friends were reveling at Aqua Safari when he and Janet believed to be his girlfriend reportedly drowned after going on a Jet Ski ride.

Various experts including the Ghana Navy, Marine Police, local fisher-folks and professional lifeguards were deployed to search for Castro and Janet, but all their efforts came to naught.

Police are waiting to declare them dead after seven years if they are not found. There have been rumours that the musician is still alive, but some skeptics think it is far-fetched.

Well, popular Ghanaian prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi aka Eagle Prophet is reported to have promised that he will hold a press conference in the coming days to reveal Castro’s whereabouts.

The man of God is reported by Ghpage.com as saying in an interview on Radio 1 with Bishop Agbe Jnr that, God has revealed the ‘hideout’ of Castro, promising to make it public soon.

“I will soon hold a press conference to let Ghanaians Know the whereabouts of musician Castro,” Ghpage.com quoted Eagle as saying.

All fingers are crossed in readiness to know the whereabouts of Castro, and it will be a great credibility loss to the prophet if he fails to honour his words.