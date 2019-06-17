No other than a Nigerian police man who appeared to be a senior officer has narrated how he and his wife lost all their savings to a fraudster who claimed to be vice president of the country, Yemi Osibanjo.

In a video circulating online, the devastated officer is seen narrating how he and his wife ignorantly furnished the criminal their bank details because he claimed to be the vice president who wanted to give them money.

It is unclear whether the police man and his wife were actually expecting money from the vice president and why he himself instead of his aide will contact them and request their bank details.

Watch the video below: