Lecturer’s naked body flies online as camera captures him attempting to have sex with student

A sex hungry lecturer at the Accounting Department of the Nigeria’sEkiti State University, Ado-Ekiti was reportedly humiliated on Friday, after he was caught naked in an attempt to have sex with a female student.

Dr O.O Aduwo is reportedly notorious for demanding sex from his female students, and last Friday was apparently his day of reckoning.

According to reports, he had invited one of his female students identified only as Nike to his house, ostensibly to have sex with her.

Apparently having pestered the lady for a long time, she, in connivance with her boyfriend and some other friends decided that she would honour the lecturer’s invitation, while her lover and others would lay ambush near his house.

While in the process of attempting to sleep with Nike, her boyfriend and his gang barged in as planned, and met Dr Aduwo pants down, begging for sex.

They filmed him in the naked state as he pleaded to have a private meeting with them, ostensibly to offer a bribe in order to save his reputation.

However, the video eventually leaked after Nike uploaded it on her WhatsApp, and it is currently trending online.