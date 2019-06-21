In this latest instance, it was the pastor of a church who had apparently thrown dust in the eyes of his congregation and the men’s fellowship president punched holes in his unbelievable testimony.

It is reported that the Nigerian man of God told his church members during service that he was driving and ran out of fuel, but after praying to God for help, he drove the car on an empty tank from Agungi to Lekki Phase 1.”

The testimony may have sounded farfetched to church members, but normally, they definitely would sycophantically cheer their pastor on for the sake of God and to avoid embarrassing his anointed.

However, the former men’s fellowship president made a PowerPoint presentation on another day to counter his pastor’s claim, saying the testimony was not the work of God.

His presentation did not go down well with the pastor who thought the men’s fellowship president had rubbished his testimony, hence his removal from the position.

A twitter user identified as son of David @DrOlusesan who shared the story on social media said: “A fellow has been removed as President of Men’s Fellowship in his church due to allegation by the pastor that he lacks understanding of spiritual things. Prior to his removal, the pastor shared the miracle of how he drove his car with an empty tank from Agungi to Lekki Phase 1.

“The pastor narrated that his car fuel ’empty’ light blinked and the engine went off. And when he prayed the vehicle started. Saturday after, at Men’s Fellowship, the fellow that was removed presented a talk in PowerPoint presentation titled, ‘Car Fuel Tank Reserve & Their Sizes.

He showed in slides, d owner’s manual of pastor’s car. That when d car fuel ’empty’ light blinks and the engine stops, it is a warning d car has switched to its fuel reserve. That the fuel reserve still holds 15liters, which can take anybody from Lekki to Sagamu, without prayers.”

Would you muster the courage to tell your pastor if he throws dust in the eyes of church members?