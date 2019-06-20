A controversial Kenyan pastor who was in the news recently after he admitted to cheating on his wife does not want to bear her any grudges, although the woman has also cheated and had children outside the marriage.

Pastor Gilbert Deya married at age 14, while he himself was 22 years, but apparently due to work and other reasons better known to the couple, their marriage became a long distance one.

The pastor claimed to have betrayed his wife by falling in love with another woman because he was in the United Kingdom, while she was also in a different country, and the distance was not helpful to their relationship.

''It was five years and I could not stay alone. The immigration had separated us, there is good evidence that I was not with her in the same house and city. The conditions that separated us is that she also had a child out of wedlock,'' the man of God explained.

According to him, the very conditions he found himself in for which reason he cheated on his wife, it was those same conditions that pushed her to also step out of the marriage to have a child with another man, hence there is no need blaming her.

“I do not want to blame her on that, because she is a human being, I am a human being. But women are weak vessels, the Bible says so. They are people we need to control their minds and live with them as helpers.

"A woman cannot give birth to a child without a husband, we never had a miracle baby, so the word cheated can be the correct one, but then there is one thing you need to understand," Tuko.co.ke quoted pastor Deya as saying.

Currently, the man of God is head over heels in love with a new woman just as his wife is also having a child with another man.

He believes he who seeks equity must come with clean hands, so there is no point in getting bitter when he is also as guilty as his wife.