Illegal miners take galamsey into homes amid government forest crackdown [Video]

A disturbing new trend has emerged in Ghana's fight against illegal mining, as recent reports confirm galamsey operators have begun conducting mining activities within residential properties.

This alarming development was captured in a video showing unauthorized mining operations inside a private home in Bibiani Old Town, Western Region.

The footage reveals miners boldly continuing their destructive activities despite ongoing government efforts to curb such practices.

Recent enforcement efforts show mixed results

Authorities have intensified their response to this growing crisis.

In recent operations, the Western Regional Police Command arrested 56 individuals involved in illegal mining activities across Kadadwen and Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

These arrests were part of a coordinated effort by the Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) under the leadership of Regional Minister Joseph Nelson.

Meanwhile, the Forestry Commission, led by Regional Manager Nana Poku Bosompim, has successfully dismantled several illegal settlements that served as operational bases for galamsey activities.

Persistent challenges in containing the crisis

Despite these efforts, the problem persists with troubling resilience.

Security forces recently discovered and destroyed a hidden village housing over 10,000 people within the Subri River Forest Reserve.

This community, known as Abrewa Ne Nkran, had been rebuilt multiple times after previous demolitions and was home to both Ghanaian and foreign nationals engaged in illegal mining.

The government has responded by reshuffling police commanders in galamsey hotspots, with Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno implementing new postings aimed at improving enforcement effectiveness.

Environmental and social consequences continue to mount

The environmental impact of these illegal activities remains severe, with critical water bodies like the Subri, Ankobra, and Pra Rivers suffering ongoing pollution.

Agricultural lands and cocoa farms continue to be destroyed, threatening local livelihoods.

These destructive practices have also led to increased armed confrontations between miners and security personnel, further destabilizing affected communities.

The way forward

Experts and community leaders emphasize the importance of combining strict law enforcement with alternative livelihood programs for displaced miners.