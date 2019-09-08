Sheila Kwaow was caught red-handed after a Police officer laid surveillance at dawn.

The 30-year-old hairdresser, according to Starrfm.com.gh, usually defecates into a polythene bag, wraps it and deposits on the compound of the station.

Shiela, who stays in a house without a toilet facility adjacent to the Police Station, sometimes does the act in the open at dawn.

She was highly suspected by the Police officers however she angrily denied and rained insult on the officers whenever she was confronted hence the surveillance leading to her arrest in the act.