RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian woman visits prayer camp for solutions, gets raped and killed

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Reports indicate that a woman who visited a prayer camp near Suhum in the Eastern region to seek solutions to her problems got raped and killed by an unknown assailant.

File photo
File photo

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the attacker struck the deceased who is yet to be identified with an object in the head and then stabbed her in the abdomen.

Recommended articles

The news website reports sources at Aposs-Okanta Prayer Center as saying a mentally unstable inmate at the prayer centre, now at large, is suspected to have committed the crime.

The woman reportedly met her untimely death in the house of one Elder Tetteh who is at the centre, the report said.

Officers from the Kyebi Divisional Police command have reportedly carried her remains to the morgue.

READ ALSO: Be careful about your reportage on Asantehene and Dormaahene’s feud - GJA to media

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said his outfit had not received a briefing on the matter.

It is reported that the prayer centre in question is affiliated to the Church of Pentecost because its deceased founder was an Elder of the Church.

The camp has however been under litigation between two factions from the family over ownership, a matter which is said to be currently before Akyem Abuakwa traditional council for adjudication.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Ghanaian man sleeps with 2 biological daughters and impregnates stepdaughter

Suspect, Issaka allegedly admits to sleeping with his two biological daughters and also impregnating his stepdaughter

Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Nigerian church members kneel outside chapel for lateness

15-year-old boy butchered by suspected Fulani herdsmen despite his plea for mercy

File photo