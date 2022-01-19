RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Be careful about your reportage on Asantehene and Dormaahene's feud - GJA to media

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has entreated the media to exercise caution in reportage on the disagreement between the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, and Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II due to its sensitive nature.

Asantehene and Dormaahene
The admonishing follows verbal warfare that has ensued between the two traditional leaders in the past few days over territorial supremacy.

According to the association, the feud could “degenerate into a conflict of unthinkable proportions” if media reportage is not done with care.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 19, GJA said: “It is needless to state that the hypersensitive issue involving the two prominent chiefs can degenerate into a conflict of unthinkable proportions, if it is not handled with the highest degree of circumspection, especially by the media.

“The sensational tilt and explosive angles which have characteristized the coverage of the verbal exchanges should, therefore, give way to conflict-sensitive reporting which will allow tempers to cool down and the issue to be contained or resolved in the long run.

“The GJA particularly wants traditional media editors and social media activists to filter any pronouncements from the two chiefs through a very tight weave of journalistic responsibility and gatekeeping. In other words, they should think through the consequences or weigh fully the implications of anything they put out on the matter.

“This is to ensure that the public is fed with ethically wholesome and culturally edifying information which will not escalate the tension nor compromise the peace and security in the two traditional areas, and by extension the entire nation.

“Finally, the media must be part of the solution and not part of a chieftaincy clash of staggering magnitude.”

