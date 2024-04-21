ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama collaborates with teachers' union to elevate education

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama recently met with representatives from the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) at their head office to discuss and finalize aspects of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto pertaining to education.

Mahama engages teachers union

The meeting, held at the Nagrat head office, was aimed at soliciting inputs and insights from the teachers' union to ensure that the NDC's education policies and plans align with the needs and aspirations of educators across the country.

During the discussion, Mahama engaged with the leadership of Nagrat on various issues related to education, including teacher welfare, professional development, curriculum enhancement, and infrastructure development in schools.

The former president reiterated the importance of placing education at the forefront of national development and emphasized the critical role that teachers play in shaping the future of the nation. He expressed his commitment to prioritizing the welfare and professional growth of teachers to enhance the quality of education in Ghana.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on key priorities and initiatives that would be incorporated into the NDC's education manifesto. These include measures to improve teacher training and support, enhance learning outcomes, and address infrastructure challenges in schools across the country.

He reiterated his commitment to working collaboratively with stakeholders in the education sector to build a brighter future for Ghanaian students and educators alike.

Mahama thanked the leadership of Nagrat for their valuable input and assured them that their concerns and recommendations would be duly reflected in the NDC's manifesto.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

