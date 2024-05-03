Central to this proposal is the inclusion of Chiefs in the mineral licensing process, ensuring their participation before any mining licenses are granted in specific areas.
Chiefs will play a role in licensing miners when I assume the presidency — Bawumia
In the campaign against illegal mining, known as galamsey, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, has announced his intention to amend the Minerals Act should he secure the presidency.
Dr. Bawumia unveiled this plan during his address to the Western Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday, May 2, 2024, as part of his campaign tour in the region.
He highlighted the current lack of involvement of traditional authorities in mining licensing, identifying it as a significant challenge facing the Small-Scale Mining Sector.
To address this issue, he suggested amending the Minerals Act to integrate Chiefs into his envisioned mining industry formalization program, contingent on his assumption of the presidency.
He stated: "We want to formalise small-scale mining, but we cannot be successful without the participation of Chiefs. The chiefs have to be part of the licensing of miners in their locality. They have to be part of the whole process. And so, we have to make the necessary amendments to the Mining Act to do all of this. Decentralise the Mineral Commission to be in the various districts, decentralise the Environmental Protection Agency."
