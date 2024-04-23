Cassona Global Imaging and Medical Scientific partner to bring affordable mammograms to Ghana

John Chigbu, CEO of Cassona Global Imaging, expressed his excitement about the partnership and stated that Cassona is committed to offering affordable medical equipment and after-sales service to its customers in Ghana. He emphasized that Cassona's in-house engineers will ensure that every equipment brought into Ghana is properly maintained, and for high-end equipment, generating plants will be donated to ensure access to energy power.

The partnership aims to provide exclusive distributorship arrangements for Ghana, Nigeria, and other potential markets. The partnership is expected to bring affordable state-of-the-art mammograms to Ghanaian women, with Medical Scientific embarking on a mission to provide affordable mammograms to promote early detection and screening for breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a global health issue, and in Ghana, access to mammograms has been limited due to various constraints. However, with this partnership, both companies aim to break down barriers and ensure that every woman, regardless of their socioeconomic background, has access to crucial screening services.

Stanley Sonkin, Project Manager of Medical Scientific, expressed his gratitude to Cassona Global Imaging for joining in the noble cause of empowering women in society. He emphasized that the partnership would provide women with the opportunity to detect abnormalities early on when treatment options are more effective and the chances of survival are significantly higher.