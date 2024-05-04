Mahama affirms dedication to enhancing Government-Media partnership on World Press Day

Mahama acknowledged the invaluable contributions of journalists and media practitioners in Ghana and worldwide, recognizing their tireless efforts in informing the public, exposing wrongdoing, and amplifying diverse voices within society.

He underscored the importance of fostering an environment where journalists can operate freely, without fear of intimidation, harassment, or censorship. Mahama emphasized the need for governments to uphold the principles of media freedom, protect journalists' rights, and refrain from undue interference in their work.

The former president also highlighted the critical role of the media in holding governments accountable and advocating for the rights and interests of citizens. He reiterated his commitment to working collaboratively with the media to address pressing issues, promote good governance, and advance the collective well-being of society.

Mahama called for continued dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation between the government and the media to overcome challenges, address disparities, and build a more inclusive and equitable society.

As Ghana joins the global community in commemorating World Press Freedom Day, Mahama urged all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to defending press freedom, upholding journalistic integrity, and safeguarding the essential role of the media in promoting democracy and development.