RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“Glory to God; he’s done it” – American woman celebrates after securing Nigerian visa

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

An American woman has been full of joy following her acquisition of a Nigerian visa, saying “God’s done it”.

“Glory to God; he’s done it” – American woman jubilates after securing Nigerian visa
“Glory to God; he’s done it” – American woman jubilates after securing Nigerian visa

According to the woman simply identified as Olivia, the entire process to get the visa to travel to Nigeria took only one week, although her friends who had applied for the same visa have spent close to a month pursuing it.

Recommended articles

The missionary who was travelling to Nigeria believes it was God that intervened to facilitate her visa acquisition with ease which cost a total of $850.

She told SaharaReporters that she processed the visa from United States' Capital, Washington DC but she did not have to pay kickbacks.

“It took my friends three and a half weeks to get their Nigerian visas. It can take a while to get. I don’t believe it’s that hard though; this is my second time using this office. They are more pricey, but it’s not that difficult. It’s a simple process.

READ ALSO: “I wear my regalia, stand by the roadside & wait for trotro" – Chief begs Akufo Addo for car (video)

“The first time it was hectic; if you are not providing the right documentation, that puts longer delay. God’s done it. The officials didn’t demand money as kickbacks. They have a good relationship with a travel agency.”

Olivia added that the visa showed up at her door in less than one week, surprisingly as against the kickback regime at the Nigerian Mission.

“My Nigerian visa story this time is; someone went to Washington. The agencies closed. She paid close to $350 but by the time she added travel and computer costs, it was close to $550. My visa came out to $850. That was the total amount spent. The travel agency has a good relationship with Nigeria. I got this Nigerian visa in less than a week. It is a miracle. It showed up at my door. Glory to God,” Olivia narrated as quoted by Correctng.com.

Every guy is a player, I am the coach - Tik Toker Say Logan |Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Cucumber vibrator

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

If a man truly loves you, he'll never do these 7 things to you

Happy in love. [Credit - Shutterstock]