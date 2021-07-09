“Glory to God; he’s done it” – American woman celebrates after securing Nigerian visa

The missionary who was travelling to Nigeria believes it was God that intervened to facilitate her visa acquisition with ease which cost a total of $850.

She told SaharaReporters that she processed the visa from United States' Capital, Washington DC but she did not have to pay kickbacks.

“It took my friends three and a half weeks to get their Nigerian visas. It can take a while to get. I don’t believe it’s that hard though; this is my second time using this office. They are more pricey, but it’s not that difficult. It’s a simple process.

“The first time it was hectic; if you are not providing the right documentation, that puts longer delay. God’s done it. The officials didn’t demand money as kickbacks. They have a good relationship with a travel agency.”

Olivia added that the visa showed up at her door in less than one week, surprisingly as against the kickback regime at the Nigerian Mission.