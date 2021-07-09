“Glory to God; he’s done it” – American woman celebrates after securing Nigerian visa

The missionary who was travelling to Nigeria believes it was God that intervened to facilitate her visa acquisition with ease which cost a total of $850.
She told SaharaReporters that she processed the visa from United States' Capital, Washington DC but she did not have to pay kickbacks.
“It took my friends three and a half weeks to get their Nigerian visas. It can take a while to get. I don’t believe it’s that hard though; this is my second time using this office. They are more pricey, but it’s not that difficult. It’s a simple process.
“The first time it was hectic; if you are not providing the right documentation, that puts longer delay. God’s done it. The officials didn’t demand money as kickbacks. They have a good relationship with a travel agency.”
Olivia added that the visa showed up at her door in less than one week, surprisingly as against the kickback regime at the Nigerian Mission.
“My Nigerian visa story this time is; someone went to Washington. The agencies closed. She paid close to $350 but by the time she added travel and computer costs, it was close to $550. My visa came out to $850. That was the total amount spent. The travel agency has a good relationship with Nigeria. I got this Nigerian visa in less than a week. It is a miracle. It showed up at my door. Glory to God,” Olivia narrated as quoted by Correctng.com.