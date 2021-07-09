“I wear my regalia, stand by the roadside & wait for trotro" – Chief begs Akufo Addo for car (video)

While addressing the president and the District Chief Executive, the chief bemoaned how the lack of a car makes him stand by the roadside to wait for a commercial bus while dressed in his chieftain regalia to attend events.

“Your excellency, your junior brother is no more having a vehicle, so if I wear my regalia, I will stand by the roadside and wait for trotro [commercial bus] to take me to wherever I’m going especially when you come. Sometimes I will get late. So, if you can bless me with a means of transport so that it will make my movements very easy,” the chief pleaded.

However, the chief’s plea has been met with condemnation and mockery from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

Radio Producer at Happy FM, Kwame Owusu Frimpong who posted part of the video on his Facebook page expressed his disgust at the conduct of the chief, saying it was unbecoming of a traditional leader.

“Things Fall Apart! Nananom are openly begging for cars from the President. Wow! Wei de3 Togbui anny3 ade3,” he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, President Akufo Addo acknowledged the plea by the chief for a car, saying he would discuss with the Volta regional minister to find a solution to his predicament.

He also expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities and the District Chief Executive for their collaboration to work in the interest of the district.