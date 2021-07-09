RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“I wear my regalia, stand by the roadside & wait for trotro" – Chief begs Akufo Addo for car (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A video of a chief in the Volta region begging President Akufo Addo profusely to buy him a car has surfaced online and attracted numerous reactions from Ghanaians.

Chief begs Akufo Addo for car: "I wear my regalia, stand by the road & wait for trotro"
Chief begs Akufo Addo for car: "I wear my regalia, stand by the road & wait for trotro"

The President and his entourage visited the traditional leader’s community when he pleaded with him to get him a means of transport to enable him to undertake his duties as a chief, and also be punctual whenever the president visits the region.

Recommended articles

While addressing the president and the District Chief Executive, the chief bemoaned how the lack of a car makes him stand by the roadside to wait for a commercial bus while dressed in his chieftain regalia to attend events.

www.instagram.com

“Your excellency, your junior brother is no more having a vehicle, so if I wear my regalia, I will stand by the roadside and wait for trotro [commercial bus] to take me to wherever I’m going especially when you come. Sometimes I will get late. So, if you can bless me with a means of transport so that it will make my movements very easy,” the chief pleaded.

However, the chief’s plea has been met with condemnation and mockery from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

READ ALSO: Humbling photos emerge from TB Joshua’s funeral service as he’s laid-in-state

Radio Producer at Happy FM, Kwame Owusu Frimpong who posted part of the video on his Facebook page expressed his disgust at the conduct of the chief, saying it was unbecoming of a traditional leader.

“Things Fall Apart! Nananom are openly begging for cars from the President. Wow! Wei de3 Togbui anny3 ade3,” he captioned the video.

FB Video

Meanwhile, President Akufo Addo acknowledged the plea by the chief for a car, saying he would discuss with the Volta regional minister to find a solution to his predicament.

He also expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities and the District Chief Executive for their collaboration to work in the interest of the district.

He went further to make some promises to the traditional leaders and the residents which include a facelift to the school in the area and a bus for use by the school.

NDC MARCH FOR JUSTICE against insecurities in Ghana.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Cucumber vibrator

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

If a man truly loves you, he'll never do these 7 things to you

Happy in love. [Credit - Shutterstock]